Cocktails in the City: Wakefield shakes things up with first ever cocktail event

Wakefield city centre will host its first ever cocktail event this weekend.

The WFD Cocktails in the City event has been organised by Wakefield BID, in partnership with 10 local venues.

As part of the four day event, each of the venues will offer four unique, signature cocktails, each for just £5.

Elizabeth Murphy, Manager of Wakefield BID, said: “The face of Wakefield’s evening economy and nightlife is changing and this event is designed to encourage people to come and experience that first hand in a quality, responsible way.

“I think people will be surprised when they experience this quiet revolution of quality new venues, especially when compared to even just a few years ago. We’ve now got strength in depth, with more on the way.”

WFD Cocktails in the City will take place from Thursday, November 15, to Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Venues taking part in the cocktails event include: Jock’s Cavern, Robatary, The Establishment, The Quarter Cafe Bar, Velvet, The Supper Club, Now Serving, Kindred Spirit, Stereo and Qubana.

Cocktails in the City is part of Wakefield BID’s attempt to achieve Purple Flag status, an official accreditation which would recognise Wakefield city centre as a high quality, safe night out.

