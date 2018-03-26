Comedian Billy Pearce to front variety show in Ossett

Much-loved comedian Billy Pearce will headline a variety performance to celebrate 110 years of Ossett Town Hall.

Billy, who has been on the entertainment circuit since the 1980s, will take to the stage to mark the anniversary of the hall, which opened in June 1908.

Some of the stars of the show.

The Leeds-born star has performed in five Children's Royal Variety shows and three Royal Variety Performances.

But he says he is looking forward to making his Ossett debut and getting stuck into something close to home.

He said: "I like getting involved in local things. I'm quite well known in Yorkshire and it's nice to give a bit back, especially by getting involved in the variety side of things.

"I feel at home in Yorkshire - I like Yorkshire people and they seem to like me.

"I will be bringing everything together on the night, hopefully I am going to be funny, that's the main thing!"

Billy, who lives in Tingley, has performed in theatre shows and pantomimes up and down the country as well as appearing on television programmes including Heartbeat, New Faces and You Gotta Be Joking amongst others.

He said: "It's brilliant that somebody cares enough to do a show like this to mark the town hall's anniversary.

"A lot of these types of venues are underused so it's great to have this going on. It's a lovely venue."

The show, expected to last for around two hours, will take place from 7pm on June 16.

Billy will be supported by poet Matt Abbott, songwriter Sammy King who penned Roy Orbison's hit track Penny Arcade and will perform a rendition of the song, magician Tom The Magic Man and Ossett choir Sing Pop.

Howard Lawton, who has helped to plan the event said: "I thought this anniversary was something that the community should celebrate and so the idea for a variety show was born.

"A team of local residents have worked hard to bring a feel good fun packed show."

Tickets cost £20 and can be purchased from Squires Deli and Dean Austerfield Flooring.