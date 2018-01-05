Communities asked how they want to speak with police in the future

West Yorkshire Police are asking communities to speak up about how they want to contact their neighbourhood policing teams in future.

They have launched an online survey asking various questions, including how people would prefer to speak with Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPTs), which include PCSOs, special constables and volunteers.

With 999 once being the only way to contact police, options now range from attending a meeting, calling the non-emergency number 101 to using Facebook and Twitter.

Another question asks: ‘What would encourage you to work with police to tackle local issues?’

Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson, (pictured) said: “Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams are at the heart of everything we do in West Yorkshire Police.

“We are very keen to hear from the public about how we can work with them to keep our communities safer and feeling safer.”

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Neighbourhood Policing Teams are the bedrock of the way we police our communities here in West Yorkshire and the way in which these teams communicate and engage with the people we all serve is really important for building confidence and making sure communities are safe.

“I would urge everyone to take part in this survey.” Open until January 19, it can be accessed through www.westyorkshire.police.uk/NPTsurvey