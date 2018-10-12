Connor, 9, undergoes a world-first spine operation

A Young boy is believed to be the first person in the world to have undergone revolutionary surgery to correct his spine which was so badly deformed it was shaped like a ‘C’.

Nine-year-old Connor Demetriou from Cutsyke had a staggering 96-degree bend in his spine which was squashing vital organs and left him struggling to walk.

Connor's spine had a 96 degree bend.

Doctors were concerned the condition known as ‘scoliosis’ - curvature of the spine - threatened his life expectancy.

He underwent a pioneering eight-hour ‘double trolley’ operation which has ultimately saved his life and allowed him to walk easily again.

Trolley surgery involves inserting expanding rods parallel to the spine. This realigns the curve and allows the rods to grow with the child as they get older.

Initially scheduled to undergo ‘single’ trolley surgery, the consultant surgeon decided to perform a ‘double trolley’ operation at the very last minute, and it believed to be the first of its kind in the world. His mum, Michaela Demetriou, 38, said: “It was serious, it started to affect his breathing and was squashing his lungs.

“He would get colds often and his stamina wasn’t there, he was on medication every day at school. If they didn’t intervene by the time he got to 30-years-old he would end up having heart and breathing issues and a lower life expectancy.

“He will have to have another surgery when he is a teenager.

“It should bring the curvature right back down and then it will be fused.”

Connor’s rare, aggressive form of scoliosis was first spotted by his dad, Marios, who noticed his young son could not stand straight whilst he was bathing him.

The youngster was referred to a specialist and he was eventually diagnosed with idiopathic scoliosis at the age of three.

Connor, who attends Ackton Pastures Primary School has now done mud runs and also swims weekly.

He said: “It felt like I was carrying half a brick on my back.

“It felt quite painful trying to sit up for the first time and getting to stand up but when I first did it, I felt proud of myself and wanted to do it again and again.

“I feel like I have a normal back now, it doesn’t feel bad anymore. I was told I am not allowed to do contact sport for a year, but I have done three or four mud runs for charity.”