Coroner seeks family of former glass factory worker from Pontefract

Coroner’s officers are appealing for help in tracing any relatives of a former glass factory worker from Pontefract who died earlier this month.

Harold Foster was found dead at his home on Linden Terrace on March 13.

West Yorkshire Police said today that his death was not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman said: "It is known that Mr Foster was divorced and had worked as a glass factory worker but no information is held for his next of kin."

Any family members or anyone with information about any relatives of Mr Foster are asked to call Coroner’s Officer John Bracewell on 01924 292301.