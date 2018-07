In a recent online story we have been made aware that the wrong photograph accompanied the story.

We have been asked to point out, and we are happy to do so, that the story referred to Poundworld but carried an image of a Poundland store.

Poundland is not a related company and is not related to issues relating to Poundworld.

We are very happy to point this out and apologise for any upset or confusion this may have caused.