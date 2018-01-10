Could a converted Georgian house be the future of business in Wakefield?

A converted terraced house in Wakefield could play a vital role in turning the city into a major player in business and education.

Wakefield College and Leeds Beckett University have teamed up to convert a three-storey house on Bond Terrace into a hub for businesses to start up.

The University Business Centre Wakefield and its sister site at Wakefield College offer office services and meeting spaces to early-stage and growing businesses, as well as access to professional business lounges and meeting facilities across the city.

Coun Denise Jeffery, deputy leader of Wakefield Council, said: "Wakefield's economy is worth £6.5bn and we are one of the most transformed cities in England over the last decade.

"This is another example of progress, especially in these times of economic uncertainty.We are becoming a place to go for digital and cultural industries."

The Business Centre includes three co-working suites, 11 offices, meeting room, and hot-desk and virtual office facilities.

The Grade II listed Bond Terrace facility is also the first multiple gigabit bandwidth building in Wakefield.

The project has been backed by the Wakefield Express and the Yorkshire Post.

Mark Casci, business editor of the Yorkshire Post, said: "This is a city that gets things done. We had an economic downturn and Wakefield built a shopping centre and an art gallery. It's a great place to set up a business."

Simon Baldwin, head of enterprise at Leeds Beckett said the centre would offer "opportunities for local employers and help address longstanding economic challenges in the city".

"Wakefield often loses out to university towns and this is an opportunity to recruit more graduates - more graduates would be retained and more money spent here."

Professor Peter Slee, vice chancellor at Leeds Beckett University, said: “Leeds Beckett is committed to supporting growth and prosperity in our region. This initiative is the latest example of this and will provide access to resources and knowledge that will accelerate growth in new and developing businesses.”

The Business Centre at Bond Terrace and its sister site at Wakefield College are part of a network of Leeds Beckett University Business Centres that have been operating for more than 15 years.

More than 250 businesses across the region are currently located in Leeds Beckett University’s office facilities, which to date have supported over 850 businesses to accelerate their growth.