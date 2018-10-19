Could this be Wakefield’s new Christmas centrepiece?

A new modern type of Christmas tree could become the centrepiece to Wakefield’s festive decorations this year if a planning application is approved.

Plans are in place to erect a 6.7 metre-high 3D cone tree on Teall Street - opposite Trinity Walk, along with new lights to be placed around the city centre.

A statement with the application reads: “Wakefield Council wishes to introduce new 3D Christmas lighting features into the city centre to help improve its vibrancy and attractiveness as a destination during the Christmas period.

“Five locations had been initially identified for the decorations, these are County Hall, Town Hall, Bullring, Cathedral Precinct and Chantry roundabout.

“Teall Street has now been added to that list making the number of locations six.”

A decision on the application is expected in the coming weeks.