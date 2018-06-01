Councillor reinstated by Conservative Party

A Tory councillor has had his party membership reinstated after an investigation into his conduct.

Nick Farmer, who was re-elected to his Ossett seat at last month’s local elections, had been suspended by the Conservatives on May 9 after it emerged he was sacked from his role as a firefighter for making “offensive remarks” while on duty.

Coun Farmer, who was dismissed over the incident by the West Yorkshire Fire Service in January 2017, had appealed against the decision.

But this was rejected by a tribunal judge who branded the remarks “inexcusable”.

A spokesman for Wakefield Conservatives confirmed that the inquiry had concluded and that Coun Farmer had been reinstated to the party on Friday morning.

He said: “The decision was that there wasn’t sufficient grounds to take the matter to a formal disciplinary hearing.

“The Wakefield District Conservative Association’s executive committee is still considering whether there are any learning points that can be taken from the case, so it is still active in that sense.”

Since the incident came to light, Coun Farmer has continued to serve as a councillor as local authorities are unable to suspend individual members from duty.

Coun Farmer has been contacted for a comment.

David Spereall , Local Democracy Reporting Service