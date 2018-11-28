Councillor warned the authorities about former Lupset club before devastating fire

A councillor says he called for a derelict working men's club to be properly secured weeks before a fire ripped through the premises.

The former club on Horbury Road in Lupset went up in flames last night and roads and to be cordoned off as crews tackled the incident.

The club is currently empty having last been used a second-hand car dealership.

It is earmarked for demolition, but ward councillor Michael Graham says he has raised concerns about the number of vandals who have been targeting the site.

He said: "I have raised my concerns with the police several times regarding the security of the building.

"For weeks it has been an absolute eye sore, suffered vandalism and putting children at risk.



"The police informed me it was the responsibility of the private owner to secure the building properly yet this was never enforced, and now for the people of Lupset and Thornes to be put in danger is absolutely unacceptable.



"I hope everyone is safe and furthermore I hope the owner is made to demolish and clean up this eyesore as soon as possible."

Firefighters were called out shortly before 7.30pm last night, Tuesday, November 27.

Four engines from Wakefield, Ossett and Dewsbury were dispatched to the site along with an aerial appliance.

West Yorkshire Fire Service today said that around half the building had been affected. Crews used breathing apparatus and large jets to put out the fire, a spokesman added.

It is not known yet how the fire started.