Couple discover ‘staggering 700 faults’ with their brand new £280,000 house

A couple say they have been left ‘at breaking point’ after discovering 700 faults in their new £280,000 home.

Nicola Bentley, 46, and husband Phil, 48, claim that only 10 per cent of the faults have been fixed despite them having complained for 10 months.

The couple used their life savings to help buy their four-bedroom home off plan from developer Persimmon after seeing a stunning show home.

But within days of moving into the detached home on the Woodside estate in Kippax, they found a host of problems including doors that do not fit properly and holes in the plasterwork.

They also discovered uneven architraves, cracking around the window boards, bubbled paintwork and lumpy turf in the garden.

Since discovering the faults last May, they say they have contacted Persimmon daily.

Some of the faults found in the house. Photo: SWNS

Mum-of-two Nicola said: “It’s been awful and it’s taken over our lives. There isn’t one room in the whole house which is complete. We are living in a building site, we haven’t been able to put any photos up on the walls and there is just a TV and sofa in the living room.

“We don’t like to wallow in self-pity but this has dragged us down so much, it has nearly broken us as a family.

“They keep apologising but apologies aren’t good enough. I just want our house finished.”

Other defects found over the past year include wonky brickwork, marks in the ceiling, missing shelves, raised nailheads and poor sealant work.

A Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire spokesman yesterday said: “We have held regular meetings with Mr and Mrs Bentley and will be seeing them at their home again today.

“We are working with them to resolve what we believe are the final items.”