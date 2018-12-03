Crawshaw Butchers saved from administration

Crawshaw butchers has been rescued from administration, securing employment for around 240 staff.

The firm was sold to Loughanure Limited, a company that was newly formed for the purpose of the acquisition, for £1.4m.

Mr Tom Cribbin, majority owner of Loughanure said: “I am looking forward to working with the staff and supporting them in delivering quality products, great service and fantastic value for money to all our customers.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all the staff and customers for their loyal support to the business.”

READ MORE: Wakefield Council 'confident' on £3m loan return from cash-strapped authority

Crawshaws, which serves hot food as well as meat, went into administration in October. The sale follows a process run by the Joint Administrators which resulted in over 50 expressions of interest in parts or all of the Crawshaws firm.

The group operated 54 butchers' stores across the North of Endland and the Midlands, with a distribution centre in Astley, Greater Manchester and a distribution and production facility in Hellaby, Rotherham.

READ MORE: Struggling Crawshaws axes Castleford and Wakefield stores

Shortly after entering administration, Crawshaws closed 35 of their stores and the Astley distribution centre. The remaining 19 stores and the Hellaby production and distribution centre have been sold to Loughanure.

The firm's Wakefield and Castleford branches were closed as part of this process, though the Pontefract branch remains.