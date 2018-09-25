Creature feature the motivation for pupils

Pupils at North Featherstone J & I School were in rapture with a raptor during the visit of some special creatures.

An animatronic tyrannosaurus rex was the ‘spark’ to light the Key Stage 1 children’s motivation and interest for their first topic of the school year.

Pupils look at a baby dinosaur as part of their new topic of the school year.

The children also worked with a palaeontologist, digging up fossil remains, and identifying the creatures that once existed on Earth.

The day was organised by Key Stage 1 leader Miss Crabb. All aspects of the curriculum are linked to this dinosaur theme.