Firefighters raced to reports of a lorry blaze in Crofton after it was thought people may have been asleep in the vehicle.

Crews from Wakefield, Ossett and Normanton were called to Doncaster Road at around 7pm last night, Monday, October 1.

They found two trailers alight but found that nobody was inside at the time.

They used two breathing apparatus and hose reel jet and a large jet to extinguish the flames.

A fire investigation officer was in attendance to look into the cause of the fire.