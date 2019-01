Supermarket shoppers can raise concerns over crime affecting their areas with a series of drop-ins around Knottingley.

Officers will be at Lidl on Hill Top and Morrisons on Marine Villa Road in February to discuss issues affecting the community.

They will be at Morrisons on February 2 from 10.30am to 12 noon, and again on February 18 from 5pm to 6.30pm.

At Lidl, they will attend on February 7 from 5pm to 6.30pm and then on February 13 from 10.30am to 12 noon.