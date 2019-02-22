Crime fears over plans for new drive-thru Starbucks

Police are worried that a new drive-through coffee shop in Wakefield will be a lightning rod for anti-social behaviour.

Planning permission has been granted for coffee giant Starbucks to build a branch at the Snowhill retail park off the A650.

But West Yorkshire Police’s architectural liaison officer told Wakefield Council the area was already a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.

They said the people responsible were “car cruisers” who meet at the retail park before street racing, revving engines, playing loud music, and banging car doors.

The report said: “Wakefield District Police have also, at times, been frustrated with the lack of cooperation shown from current operators of the coffee and fast food outlets and the reluctance to engage and implement measures retrospectively in order to help reduce the incidents.”

Approval was granted subject to conditions.