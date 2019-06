Officers from the district’s Operation Matrix Off Road bike team have hunted down and caught out named men suspected of illegally and dangerously riding. Here are 22 bikes and cars seized in just one month. Wakefield bike cops take our most troublesome dangerous riders in Castleford, Pontefract and Normanton

1. May 15 Bike cops found this burnt out bike in South Kirkby and soon afterwards found another one nearby. (All pictures from @WYP_WKBikeCops)

2. May 15 Cops tweeted said: "After seeing a pair of unsavoury riders on a scooter nearby, we discover the same scooter abandoned a few miles away."

3. May 15 And another collection from the area on the same day.

4. May 19 Whilst carrying out enquiries in South Kirkby, the rider of this pit bike rode towards officers not wearing any protection. At court the rider was disqualified for six months and given 8 penalty points.

