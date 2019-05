According to the West Yorkshire Police Contact Management Centre, the following inappropriate calls have all been made to 999 in the last month. Unless there is a real emergency or a crime is ongoing, you can contact the police on 101, via the 101 livechat, or check for an answer to your question at askthe.police.uk.

1. Long walk home "Just had a 999 call from someone saying they need police out to them as they are lost, far away from home and all they can see is fields - when google maps shows them being 3 minutes away...walking distance." ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty IMages Getty Buy a Photo

2. Connection issues "Calling 999 to follow up on a non-emergency matter because your phone doesn't ring 101 is inexcusable. Speak with your network provider, email us, or use our webchat facility. 999 is for life & death emergencies only." Getty Buy a Photo

3. Famous faces "Ringing 999 to tell us that your name is Britney Spears is not an appropriate use of 999." 0 Buy a Photo

4. Lost and found "We have received a number of calls on 999 tonight from people wanting to report lost property. This is no an appropriate use of the 999 service and police no longer take lost property reports." Getty Buy a Photo

