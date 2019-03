It was an expensive ride for a Castleford man.

Wakefield Police motorcycle team tweeted this picture earlier today saying they had stopped a man 'wobbling' around a Castleford roundabout on his moped.

After stopping him to do the usual checks, he told them he was insured.

But a call to the Motor Insurers' Bureau found he had actually cancelled his payments three days before.

His moped was seized and after appearing at court, the rider was fined £811 and eight points were added to his licence.