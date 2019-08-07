90 weapons including shotguns, handguns and a rifle handed in to West Yorkshire Police

Guns and ammunition were handed in during West Yorkshire Police’s firearms surrender.

Ninety firearms were surrendered between Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, August 4, alongside large quantities of ammunition including 1,500 shotgun cartridges.

Weapons handed in included 31 live firearms including 21 handguns, eight shotguns, a taser and a rifle.

The surrender, which was held nationally in police forces across England and Wales and supported by West Yorkshire Police, gave people the opportunity to hand in firearms without the fear of prosecution for possessing them.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Mark Ridley of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Illegally held firearms can cause great harm to the communities we serve.

“These are now firearms that can no longer pose a threat and I would like to thank everyone who brought guns in.

"This surrender was part of the ongoing work to reduce this type of crime, which also includes having dedicated resources to investigate firearms discharges and using gang injunctions to target those individuals caught up in the cycle of organised criminality which often includes the use of and access to illegal firearms.

"Other proactive work is being carried out to stop people getting involved in such criminality including early intervention in schools – the Get Safe ‘N’ Away gang intervention programme has already been delivered to 3,000 young people across West Yorkshire and our work with St Giles Trust to identify people on the cusp of serious criminality who could benefit from a peer advisor programme to avoid a life of crime.”