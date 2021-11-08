'Absolutely shocking': CPS condemns drink-driver who ploughed into pedestrians

Karolina Serafin was jailed for 44 months this morning at Leeds Crown Court for getting behind the wheel of her Renault Megane after a night drinking neat vodka.

The 25-year-old collided with three people stood in front of a police van that was parked outside the Black Horse pub on Westgate, crushing them against the vehicle, in the early yours of July 11 this year.

A man and a woman lost a leg each, and both had to be resuscitated at the roadside, while a police officer was also badly injured.

Karolina Serafin was jailed for 44 months.

Daniel Lee, from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “This was an absolutely shocking incident which has left three people with grave and life-altering injuries.

“Due to Serafin’s unbelievably reckless behaviour, the lives of three people will be forever changed.

“Serafin is now beginning her prison sentence. I hope this is of some comfort to the victims and their families.”

Serafin pleaded guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

Speaking after the hearing, PC Neil Clark of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “I welcome the sentence handed down by the court today.

“This motorist’s dangerous actions while over double the drink drive limit took place on a busy weekend night in Wakefield city centre and has led to three innocent people suffering serious and life changing injuries. It will affect them for the rest of their lives.”