All we know about serious incident in Wakefield

Police were called to the Bull Ring at around 10pm last night.

By Nick Frame
Friday, 6th August 2021, 3:56 pm

A man was left seriously injured outside the Blind Pig pub.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

He remains in a stable condition.

The Bull Ring this morning.

The area was cordoned off and a police crime scene tent was erected.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Enquiries are on-going at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, reference 1809 of August 5.

The crime scene tent erected by police.