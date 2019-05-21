Alleyway thugs leave Polish man with fractured skull in racially-motivated violence caught on police bodycam footage

A man suffered a fractured skull in an horrific racially-motivated alleyway attack captured on police community support officers' bodycam footage.

Kieran Reid, Billy Richardson and Thomas Buckley carried out the attack and ignored desperate pleas to stop from two female PCSOs

The victim, a Polish national, suffered bleeding to his brain after being punched unconscious and hitting his head on the ground.

The disturbance took place in an alleyway off Dalefield Avenue, Normanton, near Wakefield, on April 18 last year.

Lucy Brown, prosecuting, said the background to the incident was ongoing trouble between local youths and a group of Polish people living in the community.

Officers were called to the incident as the three defendants and two Polish men confronted each other in the alley.

During the disturbance Buckley is filmed shouting: "Polish b******."

Richardson says: "I will bite your nose off and I will bite your wife's nose off."

Both victims were attacked by the defendants as the PCSOs pleaded with them to stop and desperately called for help on their radios.

One of the officers gasps in shock as one of the victims is punched out cold.

The other victim suffered a break to his elbow during the incident.

Buckley, 18, of Shaw Close, Wakefield, pleaded guilty to inflicting racially aggravated grievous bodily harm.

Reid, 18, of Heseltine Close, Normanton, and Richardson, 20, of Cambridge Street, Normanton, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The court heard none of the defendants have previous convictions and have not been in trouble since the incident.

Christopher Moran, for Reid, said his client was only 17 at the time of his conviction and the court had to punishment him as if he were still a youth.

Robin Frieze, for Buckley, said his client was also aged 17 at the time of the incident.

Jessica Strange, for Richardson, said he had been diagnosed with a mental health problem since the incident.

Richardson was given an 18-month jail sentence, suspended for 25 days, and ordered to take part in a 25-day rehabilitation programme.

Buckley and Reid were made the subject of youth rehabilitation orders to last three years.

Buckley was ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work and Reid was ordered to do 100 hours.

Recorder Anthony Hawks said: "One of the worst features is that you were either so determined on inflicting violence, or you had such contempt for the community support officers that their continued efforts to get you to stop and reflect on what was going on was complete ignored."