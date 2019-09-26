Andrea Jenkyns MP finds graffiti calling for her to kill herself scrawled on office wall

Morley and Outswood MP has spoken of finding 'disgusting' graffiti written the wall to her office - which is just the latest in many acts of abuse she has received.

Ms Jenkyns tweeted a picture of the graffiti this morning and said it is just one of many acts of vandalism and abuse written on her office door, which she says is from "remain-backing activists."

She said: "This summer a person was taken to court for threatening to 'riip that b**ches face off' referring to me.

Yvette Cooper joins West Yorkshire MPs in expressing outrage after Boris Johnson says 'getting Brexit done' would honour Jo Cox

"Last year, I got a threatening and sexually explicit email calling for my female genitals to be cut with brabed wire and to die in a pool of my own excrement.

"All this for my stance on Brexit."

Her tweet comes after yesterday's debate in the House of Commons, in which Labour MP Paula Sherriff (Dewsbury) criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson's repeated use of "surrender act" while describing legislation which prevented ministers forcing through a no-deal Brexit.

Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns.

Ms Sherriff said: "I genuinely do not seek to stifle robust debate but this evening the Prime Minister has continually used pejorative language to describe an Act of Parliament passed by this House and I'm sure that you would agree Mr Speaker that we should not resort to using offensive, dangerous or inflammatory language about legislation we do not like."

Government has 'no responsibility' to bail out Wakefield Council £750m PFI deal if it collapses

Referring to a plaque commemorating the late Batley MP Jo Cox, Ms Sherriff added: "We stand here, Mr Speaker, under the shield of our departed friend with many of us in this place subject to death threats and abuse every single day and let me tell the Prime Minister that they often quote his words, surrender act, betrayal, traitor, and I for one am sick of it..

"We must moderate our language and it has to come from the Prime Minister first, so I would be interested in hearing his opinion he should be absolutely ashamed of himself."

Ms Jenkyns said today:" They can't be any double standards on abuse towards elected representatives or anybody for that matter.

"We need to come together as a nation to find closure, respect each other's views and by delivering on the democratic decisions voted by the majority.

Wakefield MPs react as suspension of Parliament ruled unlawful

"All eyes are on parliament, we have no excuses, We need to deliver Brexit in a dignified way and come together whatever our political persuasion.

"Our country deserves better."