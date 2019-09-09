Appeal after man found dead on Pinderfields Road in Wakefield

Detectives have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in Wakefield.

Police were called shortly after midnight this morning to reports of a man seriously injured on Pinderfields Road.

Emergency services including ambulance, attended the scene and the male, in his 30s, was pronounced deceased.

Three males have been arrested in connection with this incident and remain in police custody at this time.

A large police cordon is currently in place in the area, including Eastmoor Road, whilst police continue with their investigation and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190904220. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.