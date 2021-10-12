Appeal to find Castleford man wanted on recall to prison

Paul English is wanted on warrant for failing to attend court.

English, 21, failed to attend court in relation to a robbery in Pontefract.

Despite extensive enquiries and checks, officers have been unable to locate English.

He is described as being 5ft 6ins and is known to frequent the Castleford area.

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who may have information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact 101 or via the website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting crime reference 13210481965.