'Armed' police recover two air weapons from Knottingley

Police recovered two air weapons from an address in Knottingley.

Pictures taken at the scene show nine marked and unmarked police cars on Fishergate, near Ferrybridge Power Station, at around 11.30am on Sunday.

A number of officers, including one who appears to be holding a gun, can be seen.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police attended at an address on Fishergate, Knottingley during Sunday morning following a report of suspicious behaviour.

"Officers searched a property and recovered two air weapons.

"Enquiries have been ongoing by Wakefield Police."