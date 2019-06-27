Army veteran in his 60s punched to the floor at Leeds station

BTP officers are today releasing a CCTV image after an army veteran in his 60s was punched to the floor at Leeds station.

The incident happened at 6.45pm on Saturday, May 18.

Three veterans in uniform were walking towards the station exit when they were confronted by four men.

NEWS: Two men dead and two critical after horror East Ardsley crash near M1

One of the veterans, a man in his 60s, was punched to the floor.

No medical treatment was required.

NEWS: Tag spray zones in Wakefield city centre helping to deter crime, stats suggest

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 487 of 18/05/19.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.