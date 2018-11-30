Arrests made after woman found with life threatening injuries in Wakefield

Three men were arrested after a woman was found with serious injuries in Horbury.

Police were called to an address on Millfield Road at about 3.43pm on Tuesday (November 27) by paramedics who had attended and found a 42-year-old woman with serious facial injuries.

She was taken to Pinderfields Hospital and then to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment to what had been determined were significant head injuries.

She is still in hospital and receiving treatment for her life threatening injuries.

A police spokesman said: "Detectives have arrested and bailed three men in connection with the incident and are continuing enquiries to determine the exact nature and circumstances of what took place."