'Arrogant' Leeds mum jailed for pretending to be sister when police caught her driving with false number plates

A mum was branded 'arrogant' as she was jailed for blaming her sister when she was caught driving with false number plates.

Terrasa Bolton also had bags of cannabis in her car and was subject to a driving ban when she was stopped by officers in Leeds.

Terrasa Bolton was jailed for 14 months Leeds Crown Court

The mum-of-two gave her sister's details when officers stopped her on Aberford Road, Garforth, on January 19 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Bolton's lies were uncovered by officers when she left a document in the back of the police car.

The form revealed she was the owner of the Mazda that she had been driving.

It is the second time Bolton has been caught driving with false number plates.

Police arrested Bolton in June last year after she drove dangerously and crashed into three vehicles in a car which was fitted with false plates.

She had driven the vehicle in defiance of 12-month driving ban imposed for speeding and driving without insurance.

On September 20 last year a judge had imposed a "merciful" sentence on Bolton for those offences.

She was given a six-month jail term, suspended for two years, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Bolton, of Langbar Place, Swarcliffe, Leeds, was jailed for 14 months yesterday (Tuesday May 14) after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified, having no insurance, fraudulent use of a registration mark, resisting a police officer, possession of cannabis and breach of a suspended sentence order.

Gareth Henderson-Moore, prosecuting, said Bolton had two children who would suffer if she was sent to prison.

Recorder Dafydd Enoch, QC, told Bolton: "You clearly believe, Miss Bolton, that you are above the law.

"I am afraid you are not. The chronology of this reveals extraordinary arrogance.

"You tried to wriggle out of this offence by lying to the police and giving your sister's details.

"You left a document in the car which led the police to find out the truth.

"Your sister appears to have a sense of right and wrong - but you do not.

"She had the good sense to report the matter to the police.

"The fact that you still deny that she is telling the truth beggars belief and that is shameful.

"You have two dependent children but you knew that at the time.

"You presented a dreadful example to your children.

"To ask me not to send you to prison for their sake is wholly unrealistic."

Bolton was also banned from driving for three and a half years.