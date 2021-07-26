Arsonists torch Wakefield Hospice donation skip
Wakefield Hospice's donation station has been set on fire.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 1:19 pm
Updated
Monday, 26th July 2021, 5:29 pm
The skip on Tadman Street was damaged on Thursday evening.
There was no other damage to the hospice’s property other than the destruction of the skip which the hospice or insurance will have to pay for.
Helen Knowles, director of funding and retail operations, said: “Despite the amazing support we receive from the Wakefield community there are some individuals who ruin it for us and this is an example.”