Attempted burglary at Wakefield hair salon

POLICE are investigating after an attempted burglary at a Wakefield city centre hair salon.

Officers were called to reports of an attempted burglary at Philips Hair Salon on Providence Street off Northgate just before 4.30am today. (Thurs Feb 28)

Suspects smashed a glass panel on the front door.

West Yorkshire Police crime scene investigators were at the salon this morning.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman, said: "Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the police via 101, quoting crime reference number 13190107587.

"Or information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."