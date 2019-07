Police are appealing for information after a badger was found injured in Wakefield.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called yesterday (Sunday) to reports of an injured badger in the Wooley area.

They said it had injuries consistant with having been shot and attacked by a dog.

They are now appealing for anyone with information to contact them via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The crime number for the incident is 13190370464.