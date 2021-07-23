Bank branch helped prevent Wakefield pensioner being conned by cowboy builders

The pensioner went to her bank on Wednesday asking to take out a substantial amount, but under protocol, staff inquired about the reason for the withdrawal.

It was found that she wanted the cash for ongoing 'building work' at her home address.

The police were contacted by the bank and investigations showed that a number of withdrawals had been made from her account over a certain period.

Cold calling (library pic)

The victim also stated that she had paid a large amount of cash to these 'builders' over the last few months.

Officers conducted enquiries and investigations show that the victim had been approached over a period of nine months and had minor work completed by these bogus builders creating a false sense of genuine work.

Each time they demanded more money for jobs that were not completed.

A police spokesman said: "Please remind elderly relatives, neighbours and friends about this type of scam as bogus builders prey on the vulnerable and try to obtain cash, through deception, for building work that is not necessary.