Battle to stop Wakefield shoe fetish killer walking free from prison

It's 25 years ago today since Wakefield mum Wendy Speake was raped and stabbed to death in the bedroom of her Wakefield home.

The murder sent shockwaves through the local community and beyond.

Mrs Speakes' daughter is fighting to stop sick killer Christopher Farrow from being released.

And now, Mrs Speakes' daughter has spoken of the legal battle she is taking on to stop plans for the depraved shoe fetish murderer, Christopher Farrow, being released from jail.

Farrow, from Leeds, tricked his way into 51-year-old Mrs Speakes' Wakefield home on Balne Lane, armed with a ‘murder kit’ on March 15, 1994.

Mrs Speakes was tied up with a pair of stockings and forced to wear a pair of blue mule shoes before being subjected to a frenzied attack.

Farrow then left with a pair of her court shoes as a ‘trophy’.

Killer: Christopher Farrow.

The killer was eventually brought to justice after a six-year manhunt.

Jailed

He was jailed for life in November 2000 and told he must serve a minimum term of 18 years behind bars.

Last Christmas the Express was reported how Mrs Speakes' daughter, Tracey Millington-Jones, was outraged after discovering he had been moved from a secure prison in preparation for release following a Parole Board decision.

The Express understands Farrow is being held at Category D open prison HMP North Sea Camp, in Lincolnshire,

It is also understood that Farrow has expressed a firm wish to return to Leeds if granted release into the community on licence

Daughter’s fight

Tracey now plans to seek a judicial review into the Parole Board panel's decision as she is convinced he will kill again if granted his freedom.

She has today launched a crowdfunding appeal in a bid to cover the legal costs for her battle.

She said: "I feel like I am having to take on the Establishment in order to protect every woman in West Yorkshire who will be put at risk if he is allowed back into the community.

"Nobody in authority seems to be listening.

"No one will ever be able to convince me that he is nothing but a danger to women after what he did to my mum.

"I will fight with everything I have got to stop this man from ever being released because he will do it again."

Tracey described how she was visited by a victim liaison officer seven days ago to be shown a new photograph of Farrow in case he ever tried to approach her.

She said: "He has spent a lot of his time at the gym and is now 58 years old with a shaved head, bulky, evil dark eyes and looks even more like an evil murderer now than the insignificant little coward of a man we saw in court.

"It's now a quarter of a century since he carried out this evil act.

“If he is released I will feel like I'm right back to where I was in 1994.

“I will be looking over my shoulder wondering where he is, what woman he might be stalking and if he is coming after me or my family.

"The feeling of injustice I have is so hard to put into words.

"He's starting to think about getting his freedom back while for me and my family the life sentence just goes on."

No remorse

Tracey’s fears were echoed by the former senior detective who was responsible for bring Farrow to justice.

Retired West Yorkshire Police Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Johnston said he would have grave concerns if Farrow is released.

He said: “There has been no explanation. No apology. No remorse.

"What's to say that it won't happen again?

"I genuinely believe he poses a significant risk to women if he is released."

Tracey is calling for a judicial review into the Parole Board recommendation to move Farrow to an open prison despite a report stating that he continues to be 'denial' over the murder.

Farrow’s hearing was held at Hull Prison on July 19 last year after being referred to the Parole Board by Justice Secretary David Gauke.

The recommendation was made despite Tracey going through the harrowing experience of reading a victim statement at the hearing.

Farrow refused to attend the hearing to listen to Tracey’s statement.

Tracey crowdfunding appeal can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tracey-millington-jones