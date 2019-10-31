Burglar raided family home to help raise money for his holidays

A burglar carried out a raid on a house where a family were sleeping to raise the money for a holiday.

Matthew Wheeler entered the house in the Wakefield area but were alerted after a resident on Collier Street saw the 39-year-old sneak into the property through the living room window.

Leeds Crown Court

Leeds Crown Court heard the neighbour noticed Wheeler, of Thistle Hill Drive in Streethouse, acting suspiciously in his people carrier vehicle on the evening of July 14.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, said the defendant was seen to drive in and out of the cul-de-sac on a number of occasions.

Miss Pearson said the neighbour rang the police when Wheeler entered the property.

Officers arrived quickly and awoke the family who lived at the house by knocking on the door. The back door to the property was open and a footprint was found on the window sill, which later matched Wheeler.

Nothing was stolen from the property, but Wheeler admitted burglary.

Probation officer Michael Clark told the court Wheeler had admitted that he was under the influence of heroin at the time of the offence.

He said Wheeler had spent his family’s holiday money and was desperate for cash after not geting paid for some decorating work he had carried out.

He was jailed for 16 months.