Burglar ransacked Wakefield charity shop after they turned him down for job

A burglar broke into a Scope charity shop and ransacked the premises in revenge after failing a job interview to work there.

Paul Teece caused over £2,000 worth of damage after smashing his way into the store and damaging tills and display units.

Leeds Crown Court heard Teece carried out the “revenge attack” at the shop on Borough Road in Wakefield city centre after his job application was turned down.

Nick Adlington, prosecuting, said police received reports of a large man breaking in through the front of the disability charity shop on July 10.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Teece as he was leaving. Teece, 41, of Wesley Street, Belle Vue, Wakefield, admitted burglary with intent to commit damage.

Mr Adlington said the circumstances of the burglary placed the offence in the most serious category.

He said: “There is a significant loss to the victim through the damage caused to the property.

“There is an element of ransacking and vandalism. The premises were deliberately targeted.”

Teece has previous convictions for burglary, criminal damage and breaching court orders.

Rachel Smith, mitigating, said Teece committed the offence when he was drunk weeks after being turned down for the job.

She said: “When he was rejected he found it difficult to comprehend.”

Miss Smith said Teece had learning difficulties and had been diagnosed with depression.

Teece was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months and given a two-month curfew order.