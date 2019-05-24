Burglars break into Pontefract charity shop overnight

Burglars broke into a Pontefract charity shop in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called at around 4.09am to a report of a break-in at the YMCA premises on Horse Fair.

It is believed a computer tablet was taken in the incident.

The shop was cordoned off this morning and specialist officers were at the scene.

The shop posted on Facebook this morning: "Due to a break in at the shop overnight sadly we will not be able to open until later in the morning today.

"This is due to waiting on a forensics team to arrive to complete their work.

"We ask that until they have attended and we open the shop you do not leave any donations outside the front doors as not to contaminate the scene.

"Thanks for your cooperation and continued support. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."

Anyone who saw the break-in or who has any information is asked to contact the South East NPT on 101 referencing crime number 13190263397.

Information can also be given in confidence to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.