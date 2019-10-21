Burglars stole car from police and drove at 120mph in Wakefield

A stolen vehicle drove at more than 120mph in Wakefield over the weekend.

West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit said they had spotted the vehicle driving at the high speeds on the motorway, where it refused to move over for a responding traffic car.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped on the A650 Carr Gate and found to be stolen from the Metropolitan Police, the RPU said on Twitter.

Two people were arrested for burglary.

The National Police Air Service helicopter and West Yorkshire Police training headquarters are both based at a site off the A650.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid a visit to the site, where he made a speech.

