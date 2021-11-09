Cannabis edibles in Haribo and Dorito packets seized by police in Knottingley

Acting on intelligence, officers stopped the Ford Fiesta on Tythe Barn Road on Sunday following surveillance at a number of potential drop-off points.

They uncovered a large amount of cannabis edibles - sweets laced with the drug - which were then wrapped and sealed in recognisable wrappers, including Haribo sweet bags, Dorito crisps packets and Smarties bags.

The male was arrested for possession with intent to supply, interviewed, and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The cannabis were found sealed in known-brand bags.

Investigations are also continuing into the initial supply and manufacturing of these products.

A spokesperson for the police said: "The edibles were very professionally made, and disguised as various branded sweet and chocolate packets.

"Edibles such as these are infused with the primary psychoactive component of cannabis – tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.

"Due to the way the THC is ingested and released slowly into the blood stream it’s easy to overconsume and end up experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, and confusion.