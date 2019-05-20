Cannabis farm waste dumped on country lane

The remnants of a cannabis farm were dumped in the middle of a road by drug farmers.

Sacks full of suspicious plant waste were found fly-tipped in Lingwell Gate Lane, near Thorpe on the Hill, by Leeds City Council's Clean Leeds environment team.

A large amount of soil, fertiliser, cannabis plants and bin bags were dumped in the road, while what appeared to be desks and lights were thrown into the nearby field.

Clean Leeds, who have since cleared the road, said the police had been informed and that the area was under surveillance.

A similar cannabis 'grow' was found dumped in Ledston in February this year.