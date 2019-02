A man who was found with eight jars of coffee in Castleford town centre has been remanded in custody.

West Yorkshire Police officers in the town said they had found a man suspected of stealing the jars and he had been charged.

A spokesman for Wakefield North East and Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “A male was located with eight jars of coffee in Castleford town centre, enquiries confirmed these to be stolen and he has subsequently been charged and remanded in custody.”