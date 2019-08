Castleford Tigers are expected to make a statement on their player Greg Eden, who is facing a trial over an alleged attack on a female.

Winger Eden appeared at Leeds Crown Court last month after being charged with assaulting a female, occasioning actual bodily harm, in the town in May.

The 28-year-old denies the charge and a trial date has been set for 22 April next year, and is expected to last two days.

His club is set to comment on the matter today.