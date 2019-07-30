Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Wakefield - here's how you can protect your vehicle

A warning is being issued by the police after a number of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles across the Wakefield district.

Between April and July 2019 there were four thefts, including a Toyota Prius, Honda Jazz and Mercedes Sprinter vans.

A warning is being issued by the police after a number of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles across the Wakefield district.

Catalytic converters contain metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium, with prices of palladium recently rising sharply and rhodium also on the increase.

Recovering these metals is a specialist skill and kit is needed.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "Cars which are often targeted are those with higher chassis, such as a 4x4 or an SUV, however, other cars can still be targeted."

They issued theft prevention advice, including parking the car in a locked garage or well-lit area, etching a serial number onto the converter or asking your local garage to weld the converter, making it more difficult to remove.

Drivers are also encouraged to purchase a cage clamp to lock around the converter, or, if there is a fleet of vehicles, to park low clearance vehicles around the high clearance vehicle, obstructing access underneath.

For more information, visit the AA website.