Caught on camera: Can you help Wakefield police identify these people?
These CCTV images have been released by police.
Monday 10 December 2018 10:53
1. Theft from Shop
Do you recognise this man? He is wanted in connection with a theft from shop on December 12. If you can help identify him, call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference WD1132.
2. Serious offence
This man is wanted in connection with a serious offence that took place in the Wakefield area on November 11. If you can help identify him, call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference WD1131.
3. Theft from Shop
Can you help police identify this man? He's wanted in connection with a theft from shop on December 3. If you can help, call 0800 555 111 and quote reference WD1130.
4. Theft from Shop
Do you recognise this woman? Police are wanting to speak to her in connection with a theft from shop on November 15 in the Wakefield area. If you can help, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference WD1129.
