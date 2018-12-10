Caught on camera: Can you help Wakefield police identify these people? These CCTV images have been released by police. These CCTV images have been released by police. 1. Theft from Shop This man is wanted in connection with a theft from shop on October 31 in the Wakefield area. Do you recognise him? Call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference WD1133. West Yorkshire Police other Buy a Photo 2. Theft from Shop Do you recognise this man? He is wanted in connection with a theft from shop on December 12. If you can help identify him, call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference WD1132. West Yorkshire Police other Buy a Photo 3. Theft from Shop Can you help police identify this man? He's wanted in connection with a theft from shop on December 3. If you can help, call 0800 555 111 and quote reference WD1130. West Yorkshire Police other Buy a Photo 4. Theft from Shop Do you recognise this woman? Police are wanting to speak to her in connection with a theft from shop on November 15 in the Wakefield area. If you can help, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference WD1129. West Yorkshire Police other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2