CCTV image of man wanted by police after woman robbed in Wakefield Westgate toilets

Do you recognise this man?

Officers would like to identify him following a robbery at Wakefield Westgate station.

The incident happened on April 28 at around 3.15pm, a woman in her 20s entered a cubicle in the ladies toilets in the station.

A man entered the cubicle after her. He then put his hand over her mouth and demanded money.

The woman handed over money and the man left the cubicle and the station minutes later.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 293 of 28/04/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.