Community meetings with the police could be revived for Pontefract estate

Police will look to revive regular meetings with residents on the Chequerfield estate in Pontefract.

The PACT meetings (police and communities together) had been held at St Mary’s Community Centre but were eventually cancelled due to a lack of interest and low attendance numbers.

A police spokesman said: “We are looking to relaunch the meetings at St Mary’s in the near future. The meetings are the ideal opportunity for the community members and police to work together to tackle issues of concern.”