Construction company in Lofthouse ordered to pay £44,000 for injuries caused to worker

Peter Duffy Ltd in Lofthouse was sentenced for safety breaches after multiple workers were diagnosed with Hand Arm Vibration (HAVS).

The injury comes from the use of hand-held power tools and irreversibly damages blood vessels, nerves and joints.

Leeds Magistrates’ Court heard that the company reported seven cases between November 2016 and August 2018.

Peter Duffy Ltd.

All of the workers involved had been carrying out ground works involving vibrating tools. Many of them had been working in the industry for over 20 years.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that in 2016 the company contracted a new occupational health provider to replace their existing one.

The diagnosis of the workers’ conditions resulted from the changes. Prior to the new company taking over the contract, there was no suitable health surveillance in place to identify HAVS.

Peter Duffy Ltd of Park View, Lofthouse, admitted breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974. The company has been fined £40,000 and ordered to pay £3,919 in costs.

Speaking after the hearing, HSE inspector Chris Tilley said: “The company should have undertaken a suitable and sufficient risk assessment to identify the level of vibration employees were exposed to throughout their working day and then put in place appropriate control measures.