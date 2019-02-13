Could you be a Special Constable? West Yorkshire Police are recruiting

Do you want to be a Special Constable with West Yorkshire Police?

Well now is your chance to apply - but act quick, application forms need to be submitted by11.55pm on this Monday, February 18.

Applicants to the Special Constabulary must be a British citizen, EC/EEA national or a Commonwealth Citizen or a foreign national with no restrictions on your stay in the UK.

They must also be able to verify your personal background for the minimum of 3 years preceding your application.

You need to be of good character and not hold a criminal record, be at least 18 years old on application, and in good health.

Aided vision (wearing lenses or spectacles) - 6/12 or better in either eye and 6/6 or better using both eyes (binocular vision) is required.

The recruitment process will assess your suitability in a variety of areas but they are mainly looking for commitment, motivation, flexibility and good interpersonal skills, with the ability to think on your feet in challenging situations.

The kind of people the police service needs have good life skills and experience plus a strong community awareness.

They need to be able to:

Stay calm in a crisis,

Communicate clearly,

Resolve disputes sensitively and appropriately,

Think laterally and solve problems,

Plan and take the initiative,

Be tolerant and work well in a team,

Be honest, fair and impartial,

Act with integrity,

Treat the public and their colleagues with respect and courtesy

Special Constables come from all walks of life : -

They are volunteer police officers with full Constabulary powers

Have the same powers and responsibilities as regular police officers

Wear the same uniform and use the same equipment as regular police officers

Volunteer 16 hours of their time a month which equates to around 200 hours a year

Although you will volunteer your time, we pay expenses so you will not be out of pocket for giving your time to us.

There are many benefits for individuals, the police service and the local community.

CLICK HERE to apply